    Leonard Fournette: Tom Brady Sent Daily 'We Will Win' Super Bowl Text to Bucs

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (28) celebrates a touchdown run with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    How focused was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on making sure his teammates believed they would pull off a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday?

    According to tailback Leonard Fournette, Brady texted everyone on the Bucs each night telling them "we will win", keeping the mentality fresh in their minds overnight.  

    Of course, it's hard not to believe the greatest quarterback of all time. Especially when he already owns six championship rings. That didn't make the Bucs' 31-9 win to clinch their first title since 2003 any less enjoyable. 

    Brady was electric as he captured his seventh title. The QB passed for 201 yards, three touchdowns and took just one sack on the night to finish with a passer rating of 125.8. Fournette served as the game's leading rusher with 89 yards and a score on 16 carries. 

    A little extra mental preparation can go a long way, and Brady wasn't taking any chances with his teammates in the two weeks leading up to Sunday. It's hard to argue with the results. 

