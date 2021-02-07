Carlton Davis Praises Bucs' DBs After Super Bowl Win: 'We're the Gravediggers'

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis pulled up to his postgame press conference with one of the best lines of the night after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV.

After holding Patrick Mahomes and the K.C. offense without a touchdown all game, Davis explained his team's mentality.

"It speaks for itself," Davis said. "All week, all the talk, all the outside noise, never paid attention to it, we knew who we were. We're the gravediggers, and we dug graves tonight."

Even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had to tip his cap to the Bucs defense as Tampa Bay held the No. 1 offense during the regular season to just 350 total yards.

"[Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles] played zone on first and second down," Reid told reporters. "Mixed it up on third down, and we weren't able to handle it too well."

Mahomes completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards and two interceptions while consistently under pressure. According to Next Gen Stats (h/t ESPN Stats & Info), the QB ran for nearly 500 yards before his passes/sacks, marking the most by any passer in a game this season.

Davis, for his part, contributed with five total tackles, each one burying the Chiefs' Super Bowl chances a little farther.

By the time the fourth quarter started, there was no doubt which team was in charge and which was on its way to a painful offseason.