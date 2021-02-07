Andy Reid Expresses Sympathy for Child Injured in Car Crash Involving Son Britt

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the car crash involving his son and assistant coach, Britt, that injured multiple children.

"My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life," Andy Reid said following Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "From a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved."

Reid also said he couldn't answer any questions about the crash.

Kevin Dotson of CNN reported Thursday's three-car crash sent a four-year-old and five-year-old to the hospital. The five-year-old is still in critical condition.

The police report said one car was disabled on a ramp and another was pulled over to help when a Dodge Ram truck driven by Reid hit both vehicles. Police are investigating Reid for impairment after he told a responding officer he had "two to three" drinks and takes the prescription drug Adderall.

Reid has not been charged with a crime, although an officer on the scene observed signs of impairment while conducting a field-sobriety test, per Dotson.

The assistant coach was also taken to the hospital because of stomach pain.