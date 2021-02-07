    Bucs' Bruce Arians on Retirement Rumors: 'Hell No, I'm Not Going Anywhere'

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians left little doubt about his future plans following Sunday's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. 

    "Hell no, I'm not going anywhere," he told reporters when asked about whether he was considering retirement. "I'm coming back and trying to get two."

    As for how surreal winning a Super Bowl felt, Arians had quite the answer. 

    "I'd have to have been smoking something illegal to imagine this being possible," he told reporters

    Arians pointed out that the team always had Super Bowl aspirations and expectations, however:

    The Tampa head coach was also quick to praise quarterback Tom Brady and his coaching staff following the impressive win:

    Arians, his coaching staff and and specifically coordinators Todd Bowles (defense), Byron Leftwich (offense) and Keith Armstrong (special teams) were praised after the game outside of Tampa's locker room as well:

    Much of the conversation after Sunday night will be about Brady's seventh title and his fifth Super Bowl MVP, and that's fair. He's the GOAT. But much of the win over the Chiefs came down to a dominant defensive performance, the Bucs controlling both lines of scrimmage and the coaching staff coming up with a brilliant game plan on both sides of the ball. 

    The Bucs outperformed the Chiefs in every possible facet. It was a full organizational triumph, with Arians leading the way. And next season, the head coach, quarterback and the rest of the remaining roster and coaching staff will look to repeat. 

