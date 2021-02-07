Super Bowl 2021 Odds: Chiefs, Buccaneers, Packers Lead Early Betting Favorites

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs missed out on a second consecutive championship when they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but sportsbooks are predicting they'll be right back where they left off next season.

In post-Super Bowl odds from DraftKings, the Chiefs are the favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2022.

At +550, the Chiefs are ahead of the Green Bay Packers (+900) and the Buccaneers (+900) as early favorites.

According to bookies.com, some sportsbooks had the Bucs at +1100 to win the title in 2022, behind both the Chiefs and the Packers, entering Sunday. But the blowout performance, which was the first Super Bowl victory by more than 10 points for Tom Brady, catapulted them up to join the Packers in second place.

All three teams are set to return their franchise quarterbacks, and since all three stars led their teams to conference championship games in 2020, it stands to reason they could make similar runs next season.

Brady confirmed postgame that he would be back for another Super Bowl run, while Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said "there's no doubt" Aaron Rodgers—named NFL MVP on Saturday night—would return under center next season.

There's no question about Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $503 million extension last summer.

It's partly the certainty at quarterback that separates the Super Bowl favorites from those at the bottom of the list, where the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans are tied at +10000.

The Lions just parted ways with their own franchise quarterback in Matthew Stafford, acquiring Jared Goff in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, while Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is looking for a trade of his own.

Of course, a lot can happen in a year.

