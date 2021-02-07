Tom Brady Says He's Coming Back for 22nd Season After Bucs Win Super Bowl 55

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday night when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, and when he accepted the Lombardi Trophy afterward, he warned the NFL that he's not done.

"Yeah, we're coming back," he said.

Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time on Sunday, throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

After 20 seasons and six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Brady joined the Buccaneers as a free agent in March. He brought former teammate Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to join him and led the franchise through to the Super Bowl at age 43.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians, who became the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl at age 68, said he "wouldn't be surprised" if Brady signed an extension on the two-year, $50 million deal that brought him to Tampa this offsweason. Next season, he'll earn $15 million in base salary and $10 million in bonuses, according to Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports.

While Arians sees his quarterback sticking around for more than one more season, Brady has also said he may be open to playing for even longer in the NFL.

He told reporters this week that he was open to playing until after he turned 45, saying he will "know when it's time" to move on.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"It's a physical sport and the perspective I have on that is—you never know. You never know when that moment is, just because it's a contact sport and there's a lot of training that goes into it. And again, it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."