Tom Brady, Antonio Brown Contract Incentives Revealed After Bucs Win Super Bowl

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady pocketed an extra $500,000 bonus with the team's 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that brings Brady's postseason incentives total up to $1.75 million this year alone.

Yet he's not the only Buc to take home a massive check thanks to the win.

Wideout Antonio Brown earned himself an extra $750,000 thanks to an incentive-laden contract he signed back in October after an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

That's a check the Bucs will gladly pay after Brown caught five passes for 22 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs.

Brady, meanwhile, completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards, three scores and a 125.8 passer rating.

Both are going home with even fatter pockets and a trophy that never gets old.