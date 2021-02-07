    Tom Brady, Antonio Brown Contract Incentives Revealed After Bucs Win Super Bowl

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady pocketed an extra $500,000 bonus with the team's 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.   

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that brings Brady's postseason incentives total up to $1.75 million this year alone. 

    Yet he's not the only Buc to take home a massive check thanks to the win. 

    Wideout Antonio Brown earned himself an extra $750,000 thanks to an incentive-laden contract he signed back in October after an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. 

    That's a check the Bucs will gladly pay after Brown caught five passes for 22 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. 

    Brady, meanwhile, completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards, three scores and a 125.8 passer rating. 

    Both are going home with even fatter pockets and a trophy that never gets old. 

