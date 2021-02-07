Super Bowl 2021 Score: Final Box Score and Analysis from Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers corrected the defensive mistakes that were made in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs to capture Super Bowl 55.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles dialed up a terrific game plan that put Patrick Mahomes under pressure and took Tyreek Hill out of the contest.

Tampa Bay's offense took advantage of the defensive showing and opened up a double-digit gap on the scoreboard by halftime.

The Buccaneers' continued dominance in the second half allowed Tom Brady to have the largest margin of victory of his seven Super Bowl triumphs.

The 22-point margin of victory was seven points shy of the combined margins of Brady's six previous victories, five of which were by six points or less.

Brady finished with fewer passing yards than Patrick Mahomes, but he was more effective with the passes he threw. The full Super Bowl 55 box score can be found here.

Box Score Analysis

Brady recorded his second-lowest passing yard total in a Super Bowl on Sunday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion finished 21-of-29 with 201 yards and three touchdowns. The lowest passing yard total in a title game occurred in his first Super Bowl appearance.

In Brady's illustrious career, he only threw for three touchdowns once while throwing for less than 215 yards in a postseason game. On that occurrence, he also had 201 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006.

Patrick Mahomes was projected to go neck-and-neck with Brady for four quarters, but instead, he failed to throw a touchdown pass for only the fourth time in his career.

Mahomes was sacked three times, intercepted twice and pressured out of the pocket on countless other occasions by the Tampa Bay defense.

Devin White led the Bucs with 12 tackles and two tackles for loss. Ndamukong Suh had 1.5 sacks. Shaquil Barrett totaled four quarterback hits. White and Antoine Winfield Jr. picked off Mahomes once each.

Tampa Bay's defense limited Kansas City to three points in each of the first three quarters. The only time in which Hill and Travis Kelce were effective was in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs attempted a comeback.

Hill recorded 73 receiving yards on seven catches, which was a steep drop off from the 269 yards he recorded in Week 12 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kelce outplayed Rob Gronkowski from a yardage standpoint, 133-67, but the Bucs tight end made more of an impact with a pair of touchdown catches in the first half.

Gronkowski became the second player in Super Bowl history with multiple two-touchdown games. Jerry Rice was the only player to achieve that feat before Sunday, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Although Gronkowski and White shined in the victory, Brady captured the Most Valuable Player award. It was his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and the first MVP won by a quarterback in five Super Bowls to be played in Tampa, Florida.

