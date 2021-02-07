    Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Break Joe Montana, Jerry Rice's Playoff TD Record

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were already synonymous with one other. Now they're linked together forever in NFL history—again.   

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and tight end linked up for an eight-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of Super Bowl LV that set the league's postseason record for touchdowns between a passer and receiver, surpassing the 12 postseason touchdowns Joe Montana threw to Jerry Rice with the San Francisco 49ers

    Brady and Gronk would hook up for their 14th postseason score only a few drives later when the quarterback found his long-time target for a 17-yard score.

    It remains to be seen how much longer these two legends will continue to play, but this could end up being a record that never gets broken. 

