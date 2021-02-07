Tom Brady Throws 1st-Quarter TD for 1st Time in Super Bowl Career vs. Chiefs

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Just when it seems like Tom Brady has nothing left to accomplish in his career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback updates his resume.

On Sunday night, in his 10th Super Bowl appearance, Brady threw a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL title game for the first time in his career. The eight-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski helped put the Bucs up 7-3 with 37 seconds left in the first frame.

In the process, Brady and Gronkowski set the record for the most postseason touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver pairing in NFL history with 12, surpassing the duo of Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.

The score also gave Brady his 19th career Super Bowl passing touchdown, while Gronkowski's 13th career postseason receiving TD moves him out of a tie for second all-time, leaving him behind only Rice's 22 scores.

Not a bad start for the Bucs or their two most high-profile offseason adds.