Yannick Ngakoue Rumors: Ex-Ravens DE, Raiders Agree to 2-Year, $26M Contract

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Yannick Ngakoue will look for a fresh start, as the free-agent pass-rusher reportedly agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ngakoue and the Raiders came to terms on a two-year, $26 million contract on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It was a whirlwind 2020 for the one-time Pro Bowler, who received a franchise tag with the Jacksonville Jaguars but couldn't sign a long-term deal. He initially held out before rejoining the team for training camp, finally getting his wish with a trade to the Minnesota Vikings in August.

However, Ngakoue lasted just six games in Minnesota before he was traded again to the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite the constant movement, the Maryland product remained effective on the field with eight sacks and four forced fumbles, continuing the production we have seen throughout his NFL career.

The 2016 third-round pick has at least eight sacks and four forced fumbles in four of his five professional seasons, totaling 45.5 sacks in this span.

In 2017, he tallied 12 sacks as a key part of a Jaguars squad that ranked second in points allowed and reached the AFC Championship Game.

The Raiders are hoping Ngakoue can have a similar impact in his new location, continuing to cause havoc for opposing quarterbacks.

While this will be his fourth team in three seasons, this new deal could give him some comfort going forward in his career.