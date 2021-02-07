Super Bowl Quarter Score 2021: Chiefs vs. Bucs 4th Quarter Update and Recap

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Going into the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs had a tough task with 15 minutes to climb out a 31-9 deficit in Super Bowl LV. Through three quarters, on their turf, at Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played one of their best games of the season.

With their Super Bowl hopes slowly slipping away, the Chiefs ventured into the red zone. The Buccaneers made Patrick Mahomes uncomfortable in the pocket throughout the game. The Buccaneers continued to hound him.

Edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett flashed near the pocket multiple times on the first drive of the quarter. Despite Mahomes' ability to escape the pass rush, he couldn't find an open receiver:

On 4th-and-9, linebacker Devin White broke up a pass intended for running back Darrel Williams for a turnover on downs.

The Chiefs defense made a much-needed stop, but the Buccaneers burned a little more than four minutes off the clock with their first fourth-quarter possession. Up three scores, Barrett didn't let up on the pocket pressure, which allowed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to record a sack:

The Buccaneers showed no mercy while closing out the Chiefs. Suh and linebacker Cam Gill delivered a big blow to Mahomes:

Mahomes tried to score a late touchdown to reach double-digits in the scoring column, but White intercepted the ball in the end zone, which sealed the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV victory.

White's takeaway added an exclamation point to a defensive masterpiece courtesy of a strong front line and play-caller Todd Bowles. ESPN Stats & Info put Mahomes' struggles into perspective:

The Buccaneers won their first title since their Super Bowl 37 triumph over the then-Oakland Raiders. Per the Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats & Info), Brady is the only player in NFL history to win multiple titles after turning 40 years old. He has seven in total.

Final Score: Bucs 31, Chiefs 9