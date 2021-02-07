Buccaneers Rumors: TB 'Would Like' Leonard Fournette to Return in Free Agency

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would reportedly like to re-sign running back Leonard Fournette this offseason, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo (h/t Quang M. Lam of NFL.com).

Per that report, Fournette's potential return will "depend on the kind of interest he gets from other suitors" in free agency.

Fournette, 26, had a solid season for the Bucs in 2020, rushing for 367 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games while adding 36 receptions for 233 yards. He largely served as the team's second option in the backfield, with Ronald Jones II (978 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) having a career year.

The veteran running back has had a big postseason, however, rushing for 211 yards and two scores while catching 14 passes for 102 yards and a score. When the Bucs have needed Fournette to step up, he has in these playoffs.

He spent his first three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing for over 1,000 yards in a season twice. But the Bucs had far more offensive weapons at Tom Brady's disposal—including Jones, wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, and tight end Rob Gronkowski—meaning Fournette only needed to serve a tertiary role.

The Bucs have some prominent players set to hit free agency, including Godwin, Gronkowski, Brown, linebacker Lavonte David, edge-rusher Shaquil Barrett and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, among others.

It's very possible that re-signing Fournette will be lower on the team's offseason priority list, with backup running backs a bit easier to come by than game-changing wideouts like Godwin, tackling machines like David and pass-rushers like Barrett.

But the veteran running back has carved a niche for himself in Tampa—a reunion, at the right price, makes sense.