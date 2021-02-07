Chiefs' Damien Williams, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Reportedly Will Play in 2021

Chiefs' Damien Williams, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Reportedly Will Play in 2021February 7, 2021
The 2020 season isn't over just yet, but the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly set to receive a boost in 2021.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Damien Williams, who both opted out of the 2020 season, are expected to return next year.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The QB carousel is so crazy, teams have even called the #Seahawks on Russell Wilson (no interest, by the way); #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy expected to re-sign in KC; Two KC players who opted out for '20 will opt back in. https://t.co/gEH3yeXSOZ
"Still a lot of uncertainties with COVID, but I am told both players currently expect to be back with the Chiefs in 2021," Pelissero said (1:22 mark).
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Three Ways Bucs vs. Chiefs Could Be Different from Week 12