    Chiefs' Damien Williams, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Reportedly Will Play in 2021

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 7, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The 2020 season isn't over just yet, but the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly set to receive a boost in 2021. 

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Damien Williams, who both opted out of the 2020 season, are expected to return next year. 

    "Still a lot of uncertainties with COVID, but I am told both players currently expect to be back with the Chiefs in 2021," Pelissero said (1:22 mark). 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Three Ways Bucs vs. Chiefs Could Be Different from Week 12

      Three Ways Bucs vs. Chiefs Could Be Different from Week 12
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Three Ways Bucs vs. Chiefs Could Be Different from Week 12

      Jason Beede
      via Sports Illustrated Tampa Bay Buccaneers News, Analysis and More

      Chiefs GM Brett Veach Deserves a Lot of Credit

      Chiefs GM Brett Veach Deserves a Lot of Credit
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Chiefs GM Brett Veach Deserves a Lot of Credit

      The Kansas City Star
      via The Kansas City Star

      Top Kansas City Chiefs’ Pending Free Agents in 2021

      Top Kansas City Chiefs’ Pending Free Agents in 2021
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Top Kansas City Chiefs’ Pending Free Agents in 2021

      Patrick Chiotti
      via Pro Football Network

      Can Tyreek Hill Continue His Impressive Performances?

      Can Tyreek Hill Continue His Impressive Performances?
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Can Tyreek Hill Continue His Impressive Performances?

      Lucas Ellinas
      via Pro Football Network