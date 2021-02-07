Chiefs' Damien Williams, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Reportedly Will Play in 2021

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The 2020 season isn't over just yet, but the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly set to receive a boost in 2021.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Damien Williams, who both opted out of the 2020 season, are expected to return next year.

"Still a lot of uncertainties with COVID, but I am told both players currently expect to be back with the Chiefs in 2021," Pelissero said (1:22 mark).

