Bears' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Super Bowl LV on Sunday proved that having a top-tier quarterback doesn't necessarily guarantee a title. Patrick Mahomes suffered the most lopsided loss of his pro career at the hands of Tom Brady—who won the MVP while playing the role of efficient game-manager—and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that played nearly flawless football.

The Chicago Bears have to look at the Bucs defense and think that they too could win a Super Bowl if only they had a quality quarterback to pair with their feisty defensive unit. Chicago has to be in the market for a new signal-caller this offseason, but it's likely to require some serious housecleaning to land a veteran.

The Bears are projected to be just over the salary cap.

Here we'll examine three players whose contracts the Bears must at least consider cutting. Financial savings will be the biggest factor in determining why that is, though performance and upside have also been considered.