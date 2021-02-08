WFT's Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Ron Rivera's first season as head coach of the Washington Football Team was a success. While Washington was unable to go on a deep playoff run, it won the NFC East, hosted a playoff game and showed a ton of potential.

If Washington can find a long-term answer at quarterback—Dwayne Haskins was jettisoned in-season—it could become a major factor in the NFC for years to come. Landing one should be the Football Team's primary goal this offseason, which is why freeing up cap space could be necessary, even though the team is in good shape cap-wise.

Washington is projected to have more than $32 million in cap space.

Here we'll examine three players whose contracts Washington must at least consider cutting. Factors like player performance and upside will be considered, but financial savings will be the big one. Some of these players could return in 2021, but it would be best for the team if it were not at their current costs.