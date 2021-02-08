WFT's Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

WFT's Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free AgencyFebruary 8, 2021
Ron Rivera's first season as head coach of the Washington Football Team was a success. While Washington was unable to go on a deep playoff run, it won the NFC East, hosted a playoff game and showed a ton of potential.
If Washington can find a long-term answer at quarterback—Dwayne Haskins was jettisoned in-season—it could become a major factor in the NFC for years to come. Landing one should be the Football Team's primary goal this offseason, which is why freeing up cap space could be necessary, even though the team is in good shape cap-wise.
Washington is projected to have more than $32 million in cap space.
Here we'll examine three players whose contracts Washington must at least consider cutting. Factors like player performance and upside will be considered, but financial savings will be the big one. Some of these players could return in 2021, but it would be best for the team if it were not at their current costs.
RT Morgan Moses
Offensive tackle Morgan Moses has been a solid right tackle for Washington. He's a tough, physical player and a great locker-room presence who has helped the roster buy into the team mentality.
"When you have talented players, period, you can have a lot of guys I guess you call them 'me' players," Moses said, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. "And we don't have that on this team."
However, Moses was average in 2020 and was responsible for six penalties and five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Washington can save more than $7 million by parting with Moses this offseason, money that could go toward landing a quarterback or re-signing Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff.
RB Peyton Barber
As is case with Moses, running back Peyton Barber has been a decent but not great player for Washington. He joined the Football Team last offseason and finished the season with 258 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
However, Barber averaged a mere 2.7 yards per carry and is set to carry a cap hit of a little more than $1.6 million in 2021. In cap terms, Washington could save $1.3 million by parting with Barber this offseason.
At 26, Barber isn't exactly old, but it would be wise for the Football Team to examine younger and cheaper options at the running back position. Antonio Gibson has established himself as the team's starter, and if the Football Team can save some salary with his backup, it should.
DT Caleb Brantley
Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley opted out of the 2020 season, but he wasn't a major contributor for the Football Team even before that. Between 2018 and 2019, he appeared in only eight games and registered a single tackle.
While Brantley is set to carry a cap hit of just $920,000 in 2021, there's little reason to keep him on the roster. The Football Team is deep on the defensive line, with players like Jonathan Allen, Chase Young and Daron Payne leading the charge.
The cap savings wouldn't be huge for Washington, but if it can save nearly $1 million be releasing a player who isn't likely to contribute anyway, it would make sense to do so.
That figure could prove to be the difference in negotiating a deal for a veteran signal-caller or retaining a key contributor like Scherff.
