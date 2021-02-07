Super Bowl National Anthem 2021: Twitter Reacts to Sullivan, Church Performance

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The live in-person attendance might have been a fraction of what fans have come to expect, but Super Bowl LV isn't lacking in its usual pomp and circumstance Sunday evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church shared duties for the national anthem as kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers neared.

They received plenty of praise on social media, with Sullivan singled out for her effort:

Of course, no recap of the anthem is complete without referencing the length of the performance. Every year fans throw down money on the over/under for how long "The Star-Spangled Banner" carries on.

Zach Maskavich of WESH 2 News spilled the beans when he reported a rehearsal for Sullivan and Church took 2:16. According to ESPN's David Purdum, some sportsbooks around the world saw increased action based on Maskavich's video.

According to Action Network's Darren Rovell, some over/unders were pulled altogether. If you were lucky enough to put money on the over, you came out on top:

Sullivan and Church's rendition was a unique take on the anthem and provided a great spectacle.

It was a fitting start to what should be a dramatic Super Bowl between that could carry historical implications as Patrick Mahomes attempts to build a resume rivaling that of Tom Brady.