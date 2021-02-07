Super Bowl Commercials 2021: Final Expectations for Top Ads, Movie Trailers

Rockstar

Everyone loves Super Bowl commercials...but if you don't love the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Kansas City Chiefs, this year you may love Super Bowl commercials just a little more.

Sure, the matchup between the Tom Brady–led Bucs and the Patrick Mahomes–led Chiefs has the potential to be a blowout. But it sure does feel like we've seen this movie before.

Tonight, however, during the Super Bowl LV broadcast on CBS, we'll see brand-new trailers for movies we have never seen before in addition to the lineup of this year's ads.

This year, a Super Bowl commercial heavy-hitter steps out of the fray, as Anheuser-Busch announced it would not advertise Budweiser for the first time since 1983, instead donating that money to Covid-19 vaccination awareness. (Anheuser-Busch will, however, have four minutes of airtime for its other brands: Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer.

Meanwhile, other brands step into the arena for the first time this year, including Rockstar, Doordash and Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Below you'll find details and sneak peeks at some of this year's most anticipated ads, as well as an overview of new trailers we can expect to drop during Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV Commercials

MTN DEW

In celebration of its new pink drink Mtn Dew Major Melon, a watermelon-flavored variant and the first permanent flavor in more than a decade, the PepsiCo brand is partnering with John Cena...and there's something in it for fans who pay very close attention to the ad.

MTN DEW is giving one lucky fan the opportunity to cash in on a life changing prize of $1 million by counting the exact number of Major Melon bottles appearing in the in-game Super Bowl spot.

Cena, clad in a short-sleeved Hawaiian shirt and enjoying his Major Melon near a slick green-and-pink drop-top, appeared in a video tutorial that dropped on Feb. 1 instructing fans what to do to cash in. The contest element will surely make this one of, if not the, most-watched commercials of the night.

Get your calculator ready...and you may want to drink some Dew first. You'll need to be alert to win this one.

DoorDash

The delivery giant debuts its first-ever Super Bowl commercial spot Sunday featuring our friends at Sesame Street.

"The Neighborhood" campaign stars Grammy- and Tony award-winning actor and rapper Daveed Diggs and Sesame Street's Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover and Rosita in a re-imagination of the song "People In Your Neighborhood." The group celebrates the people who produce diverse items available through DoorDash such as ramen, milk, shampoo, birdseed, mango smoothies, paper towels and cookies (of course).

Starting on Sunday, Feb. 7, DoorDash will donate $1 for every order up to $1 Million to Sesame Workshop.

"I have always valued the importance of community, so when DoorDash approached me to be part of a campaign showcasing neighborhood connections and celebrating local heroes, I was excited to partner with them," said Daveed Diggs in a press release. "Now more than ever, strengthening and supporting local businesses is critical and I’m excited to play a role in DoorDash’s efforts to build community during this time. Plus, you know...Sesame Street!!"

Indeed, any brand partnering with Sesame Street is sure to produce a winning Super Bowl commercial.

Amazon Alexa

For its Super Bowl ad featuring Alexa, Amazon nabbed actor Michael B. Jordan in his first-ever Big Game spot.

The 60-second spot features a team of executives who are admiring Alexa's new look. "I mean, I literally couldn't imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be...inside" one executive says, trailing off as she looks out the window and sees an ad featuring Jordan's face.

With Alexa housed in its new form, the woman really enjoys asking it to perform a series of increasingly more ridiculous tasks, making for a truly laugh-out-loud commercial.

It's Amazon's sixth consecutive year doing a Super Bowl commercial.

E*TRADE

E*TRADE's Super Bowl spot, "Workout," leans into the growth we’re all eager to see in 2021, represented by a young boy taking his fitness journey into his own hands. It's a reminder that it's never too late to "kick your finances into shape."

The 30-second spot “Workout” will air in the second quarter of Super Bowl LV.

According to E*TRADE's tracking study of investors, one out of three investors (33%) say their financial resolution for 2021 is to use online tools more often to make sure they are properly diversified and on track towards meeting goals.

Rockstar

Like DoorDash, PepsiCo's Rockstar Energy Drink,



Rockstar teamed up with heavy-hitters including Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Baby; Rockstar Energy pro skateboarder Chris Joslin; and gaming icon, 100 Thieves founder and CEO, Nadeshot.



The campaign, called "Spotlight," features real-life first responders, medical professionals, entrepreneurs and more, celebrating the journeys of real rock stars who work hard every day, making progress towards their goals.

The spot also features emerging cultural influencers and local heroes, including a barber, a tattoo artist and a first responder, showing the importance of hustle at all levels.



As skateboarding is set to make its debut in the Tokyo Olympics and has grown from the underground into the mainstream, it's notable to have a pro skateboarder featured in such a high-profile commercial spot.

"When Rockstar approached me about this Super Bowl ad, I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of it," said Lil Baby. "It's all about the hard work and hustle that it takes to succeed. Some people think I had instant success, but they don't understand how hard I worked. I know what it's like to fall flat and how it feels when your energy is tapped. I still hustle every day to make my music and share it with my fans. Rockstar Energy helps me do that."

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Another first-time Super Bowl advertiser, Scotts Miracle-Gro is going big with a star-studded spot, encouraging viewers to keep growing and featuring several celebrity cameos:

John Travolta and his daughter, Ella capture a dance video in the ScottsMiracle-Gro Super Bowl ad.

Martha Stewart tends to her vegetable garden.

Kyle Busch trades a race car for a ride-on mower.

Carl Weathers chips golf balls.

Emma Lovewell sneaks in a workout.

Leslie David Baker fires up the grill.

"Super Bowl for me is a major yearly celebration. When Scotts Miracle-Gro asked me to do an ad for the Super Bowl with my daughter I was thrilled, especially since we were asked to dance together. We had a blast honoring the backyard along with all of these wonderful people, in our 'Sunday Best' for Super Bowl Sunday," John Travolta said.

"Each year I always look forward to watching the Super Bowl and all of the great commercials. When Scotts Miracle-Gro offered my dad and I this opportunity, I was overjoyed to share this amazing experience—not to mention dance together!," Ella said. "We are so excited to pay homage to the backyard along with all of these incredible people and are 'feeling good' spending time outside on this Super Bowl Sunday."

Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's is starting a sandwich war in its 30-second spot titled "Meet the King," the brand's first-ever national in-game debut.

Brad Garrett stars as Tony Bolognavich, the "King of Cold Cuts," to show all the ways that Jimmy John's differentiates itself from its competitors.

The spot will air during the first half of Super Bowl LV.

M&M's

The Mars, Inc. chocolate giant is always a favorite for adults and kids alike on Super Bowl Sunday, and this year, the brand teamed up with Emmy award-winning actor, writer and director Daniel Levy for its spot, "Come Together."

In the week leading up to Super Bowl LV, M&M’S revealed its 2021 Super Bowl ad to consumers through a first-of-its-kind Zoom premiere hosted by spokescandy Yellow.

The ad aims to show all the ways that M&M’S can make almost any situation better. Almost.

Movie Trailers

Given the ongoing pandemic, viewers can expect to see fewer movie trailers during this year's Super Bowl as studios continue to shuffle release dates and plan for contingencies.

One of the few films to have a confirmed trailer for Sunday's game is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to 2018's Venom. The film is directed by Andy Serkis and will introduce Marvel villain Carnage.

Amazon has a big upcoming film in Coming 2 America, starring Eddie Murphy. With a release date of March 5, the film is expected to have a trailer during Super Bowl LV.

Unsurprisingly, Disney could be a heavy-hitter when it comes to this year's Super Bowl trailers. Fans might be able to expect teasers for its upcoming miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki on Disney+.

Meanwhile, Black Widow was supposed to be released on May 1, 2020, but had its release date pushed back due to Covid-19. We may see a final trailer air during Super Bowl LV ahead of its new release date of May 7...if it doesn't get pushed again.