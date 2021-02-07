    Report: Marvin Jones Jr., More Players Text Matthew Stafford About Joining Rams

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021

    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) pats wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) after Jones' touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Al Goldis/Associated Press

    Matthew Stafford's pending move to the Los Angeles Rams appears to have enticed multiple players to join him on the West Coast. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, opposing players began texting Stafford about joining him in Los Angeles shortly after the Detroit Lions agreed to trade him.  

    Schefter noted that wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who spent the past five seasons as Stafford's teammate in Detroit, was among those texting the veteran quarterback.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Lions Asked for Aaron Donald

      Detroit wanted the DPOY in Stafford trade before sides reached eventual agreement (Schefter)

      Lions Asked for Aaron Donald
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Lions Asked for Aaron Donald

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Lions, Megatron Have Sit Down

      Sheila Ford Hamp and Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson have met to move toward reconciliation

      Lions, Megatron Have Sit Down
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lions, Megatron Have Sit Down

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      $1.2M Payout on KC Spread 😱

      Someone has dropped a whopping $641K on the Chiefs to cover today

      $1.2M Payout on KC Spread 😱
      NFL logo
      NFL

      $1.2M Payout on KC Spread 😱

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      In 2005, Mahomes Picked Against Brady and the Pats in SB XXXIX.

      In 2005, Mahomes Picked Against Brady and the Pats in SB XXXIX.
      NFL logo
      NFL

      In 2005, Mahomes Picked Against Brady and the Pats in SB XXXIX.

      Phil Hicks
      via TylerPaper.com