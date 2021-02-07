Report: Marvin Jones Jr., More Players Text Matthew Stafford About Joining Rams

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford's pending move to the Los Angeles Rams appears to have enticed multiple players to join him on the West Coast.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, opposing players began texting Stafford about joining him in Los Angeles shortly after the Detroit Lions agreed to trade him.

Schefter noted that wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who spent the past five seasons as Stafford's teammate in Detroit, was among those texting the veteran quarterback.

