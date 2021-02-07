    NFL Rumors: Insiders Expect 2021 Salary Cap to Be $180-181M

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LV, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Perry Knotts via AP)
    Perry Knotts/Associated Press

    The NFL salary cap is reportedly expected to drop from $198.2 million in 2020 to around $180-181 million for the 2021 season.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday it's a slight improvement from the earlier expectation of $175 million based on the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Although a difference of around $5 million may seem small in the grand scheme of a multibillion dollar industry, it could actually be valuable financial flexibility for teams trying to sign an extra free agent or two to provide depth for next season.

    Using the $180 million figure, there are 14 teams whose top-51 salary projection for 2021 is already above the cap without factoring in re-signings and contracts for rookies, per Spotrac.

    So there will be a lot of roster moves during the offseason, and front offices are likely going to work with key players to restructure their contracts to provide some relief in the short term by moving money toward the back end of their deals when the NFL economy should be running at full steam again.

    "It is clear that the economic effects will be deeper and longer lasting than anyone anticipated and that their duration remains uncertain. The downturn has affected all of us, as well as our fans, our business partners, and our clubs," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in an April memo to employees.

    In July, the NFL and the Players Association reached an agreement to spread any revenue shortfall over the next four years to avoid a massive drop-off for 2021 and worked to a create a $544 million fund through deferred compensation to help with possible losses.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the league will complete its 2020-21 season Sunday night when the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

    Related

      $1.2M Payout on KC Spread 😱

      Someone has dropped a whopping $641K on the Chiefs to cover today

      $1.2M Payout on KC Spread 😱
      NFL logo
      NFL

      $1.2M Payout on KC Spread 😱

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Lions, Megatron Have Sit Down

      Sheila Ford Hamp and Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson have met to move toward reconciliation

      Lions, Megatron Have Sit Down
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lions, Megatron Have Sit Down

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Expert Super Bowl Predictions

      Our staff make their picks against the spread for tonight

      Expert Super Bowl Predictions
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Expert Super Bowl Predictions

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Rodgers Wins 3rd MVP 🏅

      Packers star caps off 48-TD, 4,299-yard season with another MVP trophy 🙌

      Aaron Rodgers Wins 3rd MVP 🏅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Aaron Rodgers Wins 3rd MVP 🏅

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report