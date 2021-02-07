Rob Gronkowski Rumors: Bucs Want TE to Sign New Contract for 2021

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski is reportedly undecided about playing in 2021, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to have the veteran tight end back in the fold next season.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady "want Gronk back" next season (starts :39 mark):

After Brady signed with the Buccaneers last offseason, Gronkowski decided to end his retirement to play alongside his former New England Patriots teammate.

The Patriots traded Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to Tampa for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick. He is in the final season of the six-year contract he signed in June 2012.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told reporters in May that Brady was "adamant" the team acquire Gronkowski. The 31-year-old said shortly after his March 2019 retirement that he walked away from the game because of the affect it was having on his mind and body.

"I want to be clear to my fans," Gronkowski said in August 2019. "I needed to recover. I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down, and I didn't like it. I was losing that joy in life."

Gronkowski dealt with a series of injuries during his final seven seasons with the Patriots. He had three surgical procedures on his back between 2009 and 2016.

In his first season with the Bucs, Gronkowski played all 16 games for the first time since 2011. He finished the regular season with 45 receptions, 623 yards and seven touchdowns.