    Mets Rumors: Albert Almora Jr., NYM Agree to Contract After 5 Seasons with Cubs

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. (5) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
    David Banks/Associated Press

    The New York Mets have added to their outfield depth by reportedly agreeing to a deal with former Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr.

    Per Ken Rosenthal and Andy McCullough of The Athletic, the Mets and Almora have agreed to terms pending completion of a physical. 

    As Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted, Almora will likely serve a platoon role in center field along with Brandon Nimmo.

    The 26-year-old owns a .280/.332/.402 career slash line against left-handed pitching in his career. He's also been a solid defender, with six defensive runs saved in 2,612.1 innings as a center fielder, per FanGraphs.

    Almora became a free agent in December when the Cubs decided to non-tender him a contract coming off a disappointing 2020 that saw him get optioned to their alternate training site. He hit .167/.265/.200 in 28 games.

    The Mets used Nimmo as their primary center fielder last season, though he was part of a platoon alongside Jake Marisnick. Nimmo posted a .280 batting average, tied his career high with a .404 on-base percentage and set a career high with a .484 slugging percentage in 2020.

    The left-handed hitting Nimmo has a career OPS 106 points higher against right-handed pitching (.864) than against lefties (.758).

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mets' Updated Lineup After Almora Jr. Contract

      Mets' Updated Lineup After Almora Jr. Contract
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets' Updated Lineup After Almora Jr. Contract

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM

      Abbey Mastracco says Mets fans should be patient after missing out on Bauer ➡️

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB's Best Third Basemen 📊

      Ranking the top 10 third basemen ahead of 2021 spring training

      MLB's Best Third Basemen 📊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB's Best Third Basemen 📊

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      ‘Stud’ Mets Prospect’s Hype Takes Off with Big Compliment

      ‘Stud’ Mets Prospect’s Hype Takes Off with Big Compliment
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      ‘Stud’ Mets Prospect’s Hype Takes Off with Big Compliment

      New York Post
      via New York Post