Super Bowl LV 2021: Predicting Chiefs vs. Bucs Final Box Score and Fantasy Stats

When the Kansas City Chiefs met the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, 960 total yards were recorded.

That humongous yardage total came from a contest that produced 51 points, so if Super Bowl 55 produces more scoring, there is a chance we witness 1,000 total yards.

Even if the yardage amounts dip a bit, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and others have the potential to put up strong numbers that should help out fantasy football players.

The top targets in each offense should receive a heavy workload, but there are one or two potential sleepers out there who could make an impact at some point Sunday night.

Stat Predictions

Patrick Mahomes: 27-of-35, 290 yards, 3 TD

Tom Brady: 25-of-38, 285 yards, 2 TD

Leonard Fournette: 15 carries, 72 yards, TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 10 carries, 45 yards

Travis Kelce: 10 catches, 115 yards, 2 TD

Tyreek Hill: 8 catches, 105 yards

Mecole Hardman: 3 catches, 28 yards

Mike Evans: 4 catches, 50 yards

Chris Godwin: 7 catches, 80 yards, TD

Scotty Miller: 2 catches, 25 yards

Rob Gronkowski: 3 catches, 45 yards, TD

Hill's 269-yard output was the eye-popping statistic from Week 12, but plenty of other players put up hefty totals.

Gronkowski led the Buccaneers with 106 yards on six catches, Chris Godwin brought in eight receptions for 97 yards and Travis Kelce hauled in each of the eight balls thrown at him.

Of those four players, Hill, Kelce and Godwin have been consistent figures in their respective offensive attacks throughout the postseason.

Hill and Kelce posted back-to-back triple-digit receiving totals, and Godwin turned in a 110-yard performance in the NFC Championship Game.

Gronkowski has struggled to get involved over the last three games, as he had 43 yards off two catches. He was targeted five times in the divisional round but only made one catch.

The tight end's Super Bowl experience combined with the question marks about Cameron Brate's health could make him a more viable contributor Sunday. Brate is listed as questionable along with Antonio Brown and Sammy Watkins, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If Watkins is hampered at all by his injured calf, Mecole Hardman could see an increase in production alongside Hill and Kelce.

Hardman had 58 receiving yards off four catches in the divisional round, and he was targeted on 24 occasions over the last five games.

Regardless of who he has to throw to, Mahomes may not eclipse the 300-yard mark, like he did in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes reached 300 yards just once in his last four games, and he has two 300-yard performances in seven postseason appearances.

Brady hit that total in four of his last six games, but he did not eclipse that mark in his last two playoff contests and has a single 300-yard performance over his last five postseason appearances.

While there is the potential for plenty of yards to be recorded, Brady and Mahomes can still record beneath 300 yards and put on a show Sunday night.

