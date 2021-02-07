Super Bowl Odds 2021: Final Prop Bets List, Over/Under Advice and More

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Some of the NFL's top offensive stars will participate in Super Bowl 55.

The presence of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Tom Brady may lead you to believe the over will hit Sunday night.

The simplest way to get to the projected total of 56 points is for eight touchdowns to be scored inside Raymond James Stadium. If we see that many scoring plays, the offensive stars on each roster could hit a handful of the prop bets, whether it be via receiving yards, scoring a touchdown or something more unique.

Super Bowl 55 Odds

Spread: Kansas City (-3)

Over/Under: 56

Moneyline: Kansas City -157 (bet $157 to win $100); Tampa Bay +138 (bet $100 to win $138)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds Advice

Mahomes and Brady have the potential to flip the recent Super Bowl trend of final scores going under the projected total.

The past two championship games went under. Brady led the New England Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53, and Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.

Only three of the nine previous Super Bowls in which Brady participated totaled more than 56 points, but that may not matter if the Buccaneers play at the same pace with which they did to reach the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay eclipsed the 30-point mark in each of its three postseason victories, and Kansas City put up 38 points in the AFC Championship Game.

When the two sides collided in Week 12, Kansas City won 27-24. The final score does not reflect how much of a one-sided affair that was. Kansas City earned a 20-7 halftime advantage, and Tampa Bay did not get within one score until the final five minutes.

If the Chiefs start fast again, the over should be in good shape, as well as some prop bets for the team's top targets.

Travis Kelce (O/U 97.5) and Tyreek Hill (O/U 95.5) possess the two highest receiving yard prop totals. They both produced more than 100 yards against the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in the postseason. Hill had 269 yards and three scores in Week 12, while Kelce had 82 yards off eight catches.

Hill and Kelce should see plenty of the ball, but they do not carry a ton of value when it comes to touchdown props. They are both listed at -162 to score.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+150 to score) and Darrel Williams (+180 to score) could be the best scoring alternatives to Hill and Kelce. Each running back found the end zone in the AFC Championship Game.

Tampa Bay's rushing attack, led by Leonard Fournette, has been more consistent, which makes the former Jacksonville Jaguar a good bet on a few prop markets.

Fournette recorded more than 50 rushing yards and a touchdown in each of Tampa Bay's three playoff victories. He has an over/under of rushing yards set at 48.5 and is +125 to score a touchdown.

If Tampa Bay scores an abundance of points, Brady could turn to Rob Gronkowski to create some more Super Bowl magic. Although Gronkowski has not been effective this postseason, he has 297 receiving yards and three scores in four championship game appearances.

Gronkowski could provide some of the best prop value on either roster since he sits at +180 to score and has an over/under of 29.5 yards.

Even if the game does not go over, some of those props could hit because of the heavy reliance each quarterback has on those top targets.

If the over/under is too high for your liking, the best approach is to attack props set for the top contributors in each offense. That should set you up for a successful Super Bowl Sunday.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

