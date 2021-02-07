Chiefs Rumors: Eric Bieniemy, KC Eyeing New Contract After Super Bowl 55

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will reportedly discuss a new contract after Super Bowl LV with his current deal set to expire following the team's clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs expected Bieniemy to land a head coaching job, which is why an extension wasn't put in place sooner, but the sides are hopeful of reaching a quick resolution on an extension to keep him in K.C. after he was passed over for all seven vacancies.

The 51-year-old former NFL running back hasn't landed his first chance to become a head coach despite being a top candidate for each of the last two hiring cycles. It's raised further questions about the league's hiring practices and the lack of advancement opportunities for Black coaches.

Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post pointed out just three of the 27 head coaching spots available over the past four years went to Black coaches and noted there are only three Black head coaches in the NFL, the same number there was in 2003 when the Rooney Rule was added, which he called "downright damning."

It's hard to imagine what more Bieniemy could do to prove himself before next year's hiring cycle.

The New Orleans native is a former player, giving him special insight on what it takes to succeed in the NFL, and he owns 20 years of experience as an assistant as the collegiate and pro levels. He's spent the last three years guiding the Chiefs' high-powered offensive attack.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"No, I did not ask to be the poster boy of this particular situation that I have experienced," Bieniemy told reporters Tuesday. "At the end of the day, the only thing that you want to do is be recognized for all the things that you've accomplished and for whatever reason, that has not happened."

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, who's given his offensive coordinator a glowing review whenever asked over the past three years, expressed disappointment in the end result.

"I'm glad I have him, but I'm not so glad I have him," Reid said. "I was really hoping he would have an opportunity to take one of these jobs. You guys know what I think of him. I think he's great. I think he would be great for any number of teams that opened up and help them win football games and also develop men into men. I just think he's a great person."

Other teams' potential loss is the Chiefs' gain as they'll have continuity within their dynamic offensive system for another year, assuming a Bieniemy extension gets done without any issues.

But first, K.C. will attempt to capture its second straight Super Bowl victory Sunday night against the Bucs to lay the groundwork for the franchise to become the latest NFL dynasty.