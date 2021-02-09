2021 NFL Free Agency: The 10 Best 25-and-Under Players in This Year's Class

0 of 10

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

Just like last year, a league-altering set of 2021 NFL free agents are in the 25-and-under club.

Last offseason, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones and Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper headlined the list. This year's best young free agents can be similarly impactful.

These players all have a nice combination of proven production and alluring remaining upside. They're walking into the primes of their careers, which typically creates bidding wars for them.

Between those factors and positional value, we've ranked the top 25-and-under members of this year's free-agent class, with the age cutoff at the start of the new league year (March 17). We'll also include a best fit based on team need, schematic fit and cap space.