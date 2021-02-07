    49ers Rumors: SF to Tender Josh Rosen's Contract Amid Jimmy Garoppolo Buzz

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021
    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Rosen (2) warms prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
    Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

    Amid questions about who will be their starter in 2021, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to keep Josh Rosen as one of their backup options. 

    NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Rosen, who is an exclusive rights free agent, will be tendered a contract by the 49ers. 

    Jimmy Garoppolo is currently penciled in as San Francisco's starter for next season, but the team is reportedly exploring a number of different options. 

    Garoppolo was one of several 49ers starters who missed significant time this season due to injuries. He only played six games due to a high-ankle sprain he originally suffered in Week 2 against the New York Jets. The 29-year-old finished the year with 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. 

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at the conclusion of the 2020 season that their expectation is Garoppolo will remain their quarterback, but they will evaluate everything during the offseason. 

    Garoppolo's contract makes it easy for the 49ers to move on if they choose to. His base salary in 2021 is $24.1 million, but his dead cap hit is only $2.8 million if he's released before June 1. 

    San Francisco signed Rosen off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad Dec. 23. The former first-round pick hasn't appeared in a game since Week 10 of the 2019 season with the Miami Dolphins. 

    Rosen could be the 49ers' primary backup quarterback in 2021. Nick Mullens, who has started 16 games over the past three seasons, is eligible for restricted free agency. C.J. Beathard, a third-round draft pick in 2017, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. 

