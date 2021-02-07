Super Bowl Halftime Show 2021: The Weeknd Entertainment Odds and Advice

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

It's Super Bowl Sunday, football fans! In a few hours, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off for the right to be crowned NFL champions. For football diehards, this is arguably the biggest day of the year.

However, Super Bowl Sunday isn't just a day for football fans. It has morphed into a global event that appeals to casual fans for many reasons. The commercials are usually entertaining, as is the halftime show.

This year's halftime show will be performed by singer-songwriter Abel Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd. He has been one of the most prolific artists of the past few years, and while The Weeknd may not bring the party atmosphere that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez provided last year, he should still put forth quite the spectacle at halftime in Super Bowl LV.

Here we'll examine some of the top prop bets for that show available at Bovada.

Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Pros

Will The Weeknd Mention Donald Trump?



Yes +600 (wager $100 to win $600)

No -1200 (wager $1,200 to win $100)

Will The Weeknd Mention Canada?

Yes +375

No -600

Will a Football Be Used as a Prop?

Yes +375

No -600

Will The Weeknd Mention Joe Biden?

Yes +650

No -1400

Odds current as of Sunday morning.



There aren't as many props for The Weeknd's performance as we have seen for past performances. This has a lot to do with the fact that he is scheduled to perform solo and appears determined to do so.

"There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance," The Weeknd told NFL Network. "So there's no special guests, no."

This means that prop bets involving potential surprise performers are off the board.

Instead, The Weeknd will likely lean into the character he created for his latest album, After Hours, who has performed with a bloodied face, facial prosthetics and in bandages. This performance-art persona reflects The Weeknd's attitude toward Hollywood and stardom.

"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," he said in an interview with Jem Aswad of Variety.

Some of this attitude may come from the fact that The Weeknd feels slighted by the Grammys and the awards-show circuit in general.

"I personally don't care anymore," The Weeknd said, per Cydney Henderson of USA Today.

With The Weeknd likely to perform in-character as a commentary on Hollywood culture, it feels likely that he will leave politics out of it. He may mention his native country of Canada, but him using a football as a prop feels like the safest bet here.

The Weeknd recently collaborated with the NFL, Bravado and Roc Nation to create Super Bowl-related merchandise for his webstore. One of those items is a custom Wilson football, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see one of those footballs during the performance.