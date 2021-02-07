Super Bowl 55: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers TV Schedule, Final Box Score Predictions

Steve Sanders/Associated Press

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Either the Chiefs will win their second consecutive Super Bowl title (and the third in franchise history) or the Bucs will win their second championship (and first since the 2002 season).

After winning last year's Super Bowl, the Chiefs went 14-2 during the 2020 regular season to claim the AFC's No. 1 seed and notched wins over the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills to open the postseason. One of their two losses came in Week 17 as they rested many of their starters ahead of the playoffs.

The Buccaneers have won seven straight games, as they ended the regular season with four consecutive victories to finish at 11-5 and have notched a trio of road wins (over the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers) in the playoffs. Tampa Bay will become the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's game, including predictions for how the game will unfold.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Super Bowl LV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Box Score Prediction

1st Quarter

Buccaneers 7, Chiefs 6

2nd Quarter

Chiefs 13, Buccaneers 7

3rd Quarter

Buccaneers 21, Chiefs 19

Final

Chiefs 33, Buccaneers 27

Trailing heading into the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl? That would be nothing new for the Chiefs. Last year, they were down 10 points to the San Francisco 49ers heading into the final quarter, having scored only 10 points through the first three quarters.

Kansas City scored a trio of fourth-quarter touchdowns to win 31-20 and capture its first Super Bowl title since the 1969 season. It was a remarkable turnaround after such a slow start.

The Chiefs' high-powered offense means they are never out of a game. And the Buccaneers appear well aware that they are going to face a challenge against the No. 1-ranked unit in the league in 2020. When the two teams met in Week 12, Kansas City racked up 543 total yards of offense.

"They play fast, but they understand football," Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said, per Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. "They're not just a track team out there. They can beat you vertically and horizontally. They keep you off-balance. They understand what they need to do to win. I don't worry about the opposition. They do what they do and do it better than anybody else."

Last year, many Chiefs players were playing on this stage for the first time. Now, they have Super Bowl experience and know what it takes to win the biggest game of the season.

That starts at the top with Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, who's had plenty of success over the past two decades but had never won a Super Bowl title until last year. And while it helps to have a bunch of talented playmakers on the roster (including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes), Reid has had a big impact on his team's offense.

"Coach Reid does a great job of giving you multiple looks out of certain formations, certain motions, certain movements," Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce said, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. "What that does is it helps kind of keep the defense in a reactionary position if you perform them the correct way."

Because of the Chiefs' offensive success, they will again be able to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit in the Super Bowl. It's going to be a competitive game, as the Buccaneers have the offensive talent to keep up and make it close.

However, Kansas City's deficit won't be as large as it was heading into the fourth quarter a year ago. It will have no trouble putting together one late touchdown drive, with Mahomes likely making numerous big plays to power the Chiefs into the end zone.

With that, Kansas City will become the first team to win consecutive Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots won two straight in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. And it will do so in thrilling fashion to cap an exciting Super Bowl.