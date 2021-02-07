    Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says He's Engaged, Thanks His Fiancee in NFL MVP Speech

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 7, 2021

    ARCHIVO - La foto del 24 de enero de 2021 muestra a Aaron Rodgers, quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, quien envÃ­a un pase durante la final de la Conferencia Nacional ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay (AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed that he's engaged in his acceptance speech for the 2020 NFL MVP award on Saturday:

    Rodgers specifically thanked "my fiancee" but did not mention the person by name.

    Per Karen Mizoguchi of People Magazine, multiple sources said before the NFL Honors event that Rodgers was dating actress Shailene Woodley, whose resume includes Big Little Lies, The Descendants, Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars and more.

    Rodgers previously dated former professional racing driver Danica Patrick for two years before the couple split up last July, per Mizoguchi.

