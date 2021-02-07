Super Bowl Ads 2021: Latest Info on Cost of 2021 Super Bowl Commercials

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Typically, around 100 million people tune in to watch the Super Bowl. And considering the 2020 NFL season has been played amid the coronavirus pandemic, you can be sure that there will be plenty of fans staying in and watching Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go head-to-head at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with the game set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Super Bowl is such a big event that some people don't even watch it for the football, though. Some people may want to see The Weeknd, who will be performing at halftime of this year's game.

Another thing that attracts people to the Super Bowl broadcast are the commercials. Companies always put together funny, entertaining advertisements, as they know this will be one of the most watched television events of the year.

However, it costs a good bit for companies to buy commercial spots during the Super Bowl. According to Seren Morris of Newsweek, CBS was charging $5.6 million for 30-second advertisements, but it didn't sell out of spots until January. That's later than previous years, as Fox sold out commercial spots in November 2019, about three months ahead of Super Bowl LIV last season, per Morris.

Although the ads cost $5.6 million, some companies didn't pay quite that much, as CBS still had available spots at the onset of 2021. According to Morris, Scotts Miracle-Gro paid $5.5 million.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In recent years, many companies have released their Super Bowl advertisements online ahead of the game to garner interest and attention. This year, quite a few have taken this strategy, leading to several commercials shared on social media in recent days.

The trend of bringing in celebrities and/or football legends for advertisements has continued ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Frito-Lay is airing a commercial with a bunch of former football greats, including Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Archie Manning, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Deion Sanders, Jerome Bettis, Terry Bradshaw and Marshawn Lynch. When there's that much talent in one advertisement, it's clearly going to be entertaining:

State Farm is known for airing commercials featuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But the insurance company is teasing a big reveal for its Super Bowl advertisement, which hasn't been released ahead of time.

In a teaser video featuring "Jake from State Farm," the ambassador says the company is "adding another elite talent to the roster." Perhaps that means another NFL player will soon be appearing in commercials for the company.

What other surprises could be in store during the Super Bowl LV commercial breaks? Tune in to what should be a thrilling game of football to find out.