Tyreek Hill: Chiefs Will 'Do Our Thing Next Year' After Super Bowl Loss to Bucs

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill expressed confidence in his team's prospects for the 2021 season following a disappointing 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

"I feel like we're going to come back, we're going bounce back and do our thing next year," Hill said, per Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.

The Chiefs have been the league's best team over the past three years ever since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team's starting quarterback, going 38-10 in the regular season, reaching three AFC Championship Games, earning two AFC titles and winning Super Bowl LIV versus the San Francisco 49ers last season.

They have a bright future with Mahomes locked in long term after he signed a 10-year extension last offseason that will keep him in Kansas City through 2031.

Kansas City could very well return to the Super Bowl for a third straight year, although the competition will be fierce thanks to numerous young quarterbacks and talented teams looking to knock the Chiefs off their AFC perch, including Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Still, Mahomes is inarguably the game's best and brightest quarterback today, and Hill's proclamation may end up being right because of it.