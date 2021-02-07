Super Bowl Prop Bets 2021: Odds, Box Score, Point Spread Betting Advice

2 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

1st-Quarter Moneyline

Kansas City -139

Tampa Bay +107

The Chiefs are favored to win the first quarter, and there are a couple of reasons to believe they will. For one, the Buccaneers had no answer for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense when these teams met in the regular season—the Chiefs jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead.

The second reason is that Tom Brady's teams are notorious for starting slowly in the Super Bowl. In his first nine appearances, his teams have scored a total of three points in the first quarter.

"Hard to explain why or why not that hasn't happened," Brady said, per Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. "I'm sure they're all a lot of individual things, why that's happened or not."

While Brady and the Bucs should be able to put up more than a field goal, it does feel likely that Kansas City will be leading heading into Quarter No. 2.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to Both Score TDs (+170)

Here's an interesting two-player prop revolving around the possibility of Kansas City wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce both scoring touchdowns Sunday. While it's hard to pick two players to both score in the same game, this doesn't feel like an outlandish bet.

Kelce is arguably the league's most dangerous receiving tight end in the red zone, while Hill always appears a step or two away from breaking a huge play. He can score from anywhere on the field and make it look relatively easy.

With Mahomes pulling the trigger, it feels like there's a solid chance that both find the end zone.

"I'm not really excited playing Tyreek Hill and Kelce and Mahomes," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said, per Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk. "That's a formidable challenge, but our guys will be up for it."

Patrick Mahomes OVER 325.5 Passing Yards (-118)

While the Buccaneers will have a chance of derailing the Kansas City offense this time around, it still feels likely that Mahomes will go over 326 passing yards in this contest. In fact, he may not have a choice unless the Tampa defense is unprepared.

The Buccaneers possess the league's No. 1 run defense, both in terms of yards and yards per attempt allowed. With the playoffs included, the Buccaneers only surrendered 100 or more rushing yards five times this year.

In short, if the Chiefs hope to move the ball with any consistency—which, naturally, they should—then it's unlikely they will be able to lean on Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the ground game.

Kansas City will have to put the ball into Mahomes' passing hand early and often. That's a sound strategy anyway, but the nature of this particular defensive matchup makes the over the attractive pick here.