Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Super Bowl 55 Game Time, Prop Odds and Prediction

Tori Richman/Associated Press

The day football fans have been waiting for is finally here.

The stage is set for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to meet in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, and there are plenty of storylines to follow.

Tom Brady, regarded by many as the greatest player to take the gridiron, squares off against the guy who could one day hold that title in Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are hoping to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady and the New England Patriots accomplished the feat in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Kansas City's offense will look to assert itself from the jump. The Bucs will hope their front four can generate the same kind of pressure they did during the NFC Championship Game while also counting on Brady to match Mahomes' pace.

The high-scoring nature of both offenses makes this one especially fun in terms of prop bets. Let's take a look at some of the prop odds, beginning with the favorites to win Super Bowl MVP.