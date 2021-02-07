Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Super Bowl 55 Game Time, Prop Odds and Prediction

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers: Super Bowl 55 Game Time, Prop Odds and PredictionFebruary 7, 2021
The day football fans have been waiting for is finally here.
The stage is set for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to meet in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, and there are plenty of storylines to follow.
Tom Brady, regarded by many as the greatest player to take the gridiron, squares off against the guy who could one day hold that title in Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are hoping to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Brady and the New England Patriots accomplished the feat in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.
Kansas City's offense will look to assert itself from the jump. The Bucs will hope their front four can generate the same kind of pressure they did during the NFC Championship Game while also counting on Brady to match Mahomes' pace.
The high-scoring nature of both offenses makes this one especially fun in terms of prop bets. Let's take a look at some of the prop odds, beginning with the favorites to win Super Bowl MVP.
Game Information
When: Sunday, Feb. 7
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Super Bowl MVP
Patrick Mahomes -106 (wager $106 to win $100)
Tom Brady +190 (wager $100 to $190)
Tyreek Hill +1200
Travis Kelce +1300
Leonard Fournette +2500
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +2800
Mike Evans +3000
Chris Godwin +3000
Mahomes is the favorite to win his second consecutive Super Bowl MVP, which would make him the first back-to-back winner since Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in 1978 and 1979.
It only makes sense Mahomes and Brady would be favorites considering only eight non-quarterbacks have won the award. But there are some interesting candidates in that regard.
Both Hill and Kelce have decent chances at the award given how prolific they have been in the Chiefs passing game. The two All-Pros have surpassed the 100-yard mark in both of Kansas City's playoff wins, with Travis Kelce racking up 13 receptions for 118 yards and a pair of scores against the Buffalo Bills and Hill going off for 172 yards in that game.
Hill should attract plenty of focus from Tampa Bay's secondary after Cheetah burned the Bucs for 269 yards and three scores in a Week 12 showdown. This could be good news for Kelce, who might even challenge James White's Super Bowl record of 14 receptions if he gets consistent one-on-one coverage with linebackers.
For the Bucs, it might be worth putting some small action on Shaquil Barrett, who carries +5000 odds. The 2019 sack leader took advantage of Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari's absence in the NFC Championship, constantly getting in Aaron Rodgers' face and sacking him three times.
Tampa Bay needs to get to Mahomes with its four-man rush, and Barrett might be able to exploit another notable injury with Chiefs Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher sidelined. A Von-Miller type performance that powers the Bucs to victory might result in Barrett earning MVP honors.
Other Prop Odds
There are all sorts of props available on Super Bowl Sunday.
From player props to team and game props, there is plenty of opportunity to spread around the action. There are also player parlays that could make for a more involved experience. Finally, interested parties can even bet on the outcome of the coin toss or the color of the Gatorade during celebrations.
Here are but a few of the props available to bettors.
Player Props: TDS, To Score
Travis Kelce -162
Tyreek Hill -162
Mike Evans +100
Leonard Fournette +125
Chris Godwin +150
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +150
Game Props: 1st Scoring Play
Chiefs touchdown +155
Bucs touchdown +190
Bucs field goal +420
Chiefs field goal +430
Game Props: Winning Margin
Chiefs to win by 1-6 +250
Bucs to win by 1-6 +330
Chiefs to win by 13-18 +650
Bucs to win by 13-18 1150
Prediction
It can be hard to bet against Brady come playoff time, but it is proving equally difficult to bet against the Chiefs.
Kansas City's offense racked up more than 430 yards in each of its two playoff wins. Mahomes hardly looked fazed against the Bills after spending nearly a week in concussion protocol, throwing for 325 yards and dissecting a talented Buffalo secondary with ease. Fisher's injury could hurt, but the Chiefs are also capable of keeping opponents honest with run-pass looks, and Mahomes excels in play action.
Granted, Tampa Bay has plenty of momentum. The Bucs have scored at least 30 points in all three of their playoff wins. But they needed the defense to create early turnovers to build an early lead against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, and they only narrowly hung on after Brady struggled in the second half.
Barrett and the rest of the Bucs front four could collapse the pocket and force Mahomes into tough throws, and perhaps Lavonte David and Devin White will stick in coverage and shut down the seams. However, Mahomes' escapability has never been in doubt. Nor has his ability to make off-timing plays.
Tampa Bay will likely have to call on Brady and the offense to answer the Chiefs' quick-strike offense. Brady has gotten chunk yardage throughout the playoffs, but he has also completed less than 56 percent of his attempts en route to the Super Bowl.
This could still be a tightly contested matchup. Regardless, the Chiefs simply have too much firepower offensively and also boast defensive playmakers capable of turning the tide.
Prediction: Chiefs 37, Bucs 31
All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference. All betting information obtained via DraftKings.
