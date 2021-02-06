Bettor Wagers $1,500 on Bucs to Get Shut Out in Super Bowl; Would Win $75K

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

One bettor is hopeful the Kansas City Chiefs' defense can shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, throwing down a $1,500 wager on a Chiefs shutout that would net a $75,000 profit if the Bucs go scoreless.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported details of the long-shot bet Saturday.

The Buccaneers ranked third in the NFL in scoring average (30.8 points per game) during the regular season in Brady's first campaign with the franchise after 20 years with the New England Patriots.

They were nearly shut out by the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, a 38-3 blowout loss, but they otherwise scored at least 19 points in every other contest. That includes a 27-24 loss to the Chiefs in Week 12.

Brady and Co. have been flying high throughout the playoffs, scoring at least 30 points in wins over the Washington Football Team, Saints and Green Bay Packers to reach the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs ranked 10th in scoring defense (22.4 points allowed per game) during the regular season and allowed a total of 41 points in postseason victories over the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City hasn't pitched a shutout since a 30-0 triumph over the Houston Texans in January 2016, an AFC Wild Card Round win.

All signs point to a shootout Sunday night between Brady and Patrick Mahomes, hence the massive potential payday.

Of course, there's also a chance it'll be a losing wager within the game's first five minutes.