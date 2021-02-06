Chiefs, Bucs Reportedly Return Negative COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Super Bowl 55

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

One day before Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had zero positive COVID-19 tests.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, both teams were "all clear" after taking rapid PCR tests Saturday.

Rapoport noted the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be tested again Sunday under NFL protocols, but those results will likely come in after the start of the game.

Saturday's test results were particularly notable for the Chiefs, who placed Demarcus Robinson and Daniel Kilgore on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Both players were identified as high-risk close contacts of a barber who found out in the middle of Kilgore's haircut that he tested positive for the coronavirus, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Robinson was cleared to practice after testing negative for five straight days. Rapoport added Saturday that Kilgore was cleared to return after testing negative "all week."

Buccaneers players and coaches have the benefit of not needing to travel to the Super Bowl since it's being played at their home stadium.

To reduce the risk of potential exposure, the Chiefs' plane left for Tampa on Saturday. The team will return to Kansas City immediately after the game.

The Chiefs and Buccaneers will play Super Bowl LV at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.