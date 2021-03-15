Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly Agrees to WFT Contract After 2 Years with Dolphins

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team and journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly reached an agreement Monday on a one-year deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting it is worth $10 million but could grow to $12 million with incentives. Schefter also noted the expectation is that Fitzpatrick will start with Taylor Heinicke providing competition.

Fitzpatrick put together a solid 2020 season for the Miami Dolphins. He completed 68.5 percent of his throws for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 95.6 passer rating across nine games (seven starts). He ranked fifth in ESPN's Total QBR (76.9).

Although Miami opted to make a switch to rookie Tua Tagovailoa coming out its Week 7 bye, the 38-year-old Harvard product still made appearances during the season's second half, both because of Tagovailoa's thumb injury and because, on a few occasions, the team was looking for a spark.

Most notably, Fitzpatrick entered a Week 16 game with the Dolphins trailing the Las Vegas Raiders 16-13 in the fourth quarter. He guided them to 13 points over the game's final four minutes to pick up the win, but the team ultimately fell short of the playoffs despite a 10-6 record.

The Arizona native has also played for the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a 16-year career that started as a seventh-round pick in the 2005 NFL draft.

None of his teams have ever qualified for the playoffs, however, and he's never made the Pro Bowl despite some strong individual seasons.

In February, Fitzpatrick told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated he hoped to continue his career in 2021.

"I still really enjoy playing the game," he said. "It's a little bit more difficult now in terms of my family situation and all of that, but yes, I enjoy playing and I want to keep playing. I'm thankful that my family is very supportive of that."

"Fitz Magic" will make the latest stop of his career with the Football Team, where he'll likely provide veteran leadership while starting during the 2021 season.

It's unclear how much longer he'll keep playing, but he's written a unique story with plenty of memorable moments, and he'll hope that continues in Washington.