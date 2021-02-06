    Report: Chiefs Won't Hold Super Bowl 55 Parade If They Win Due to COVID-19

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Super Bowl trophy during a rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
    Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly will not hold a celebratory parade should they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

    According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the reason behind not having a parade is concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Chiefs held a parade last year, prior to COVID-19 being declared a pandemic, to celebrate their win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and their first championship since the 1969 season.

    Given the fact that the Chiefs won a championship last year and were able to have thousands of fans in attendance for a parade, perhaps there won't be much pushback should the organization skip a public celebration this time around.

    Winning back-to-back Super Bowls is far from guaranteed, however, as the Chiefs have a tough challenge on their hands in the form of the Tom Brady-led Bucs.

    In addition to having to face a quarterback who has won six Super Bowls and is set to play in his 10th, the Chiefs have to play a true road game with the Bucs' Raymond James Stadium hosting the Super Bowl.

    Should the Buccaneers win, it will secure their first Super Bowl title since the 2002 season.

    No reports have surfaced yet regarding whether the city of Tampa plans to hold a parade in the event of a Buccaneers victory.

      Chiefs center is cleared for tomorrow after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list due to close contact with barber

