Super Bowl 55: Top Fantasy Players, Projections for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers
The first direction many fantasy football players will turn to for their Super Bowl 55 lineups is to the Kansas City Chiefs offense.
Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce have been consistently high producers alongside Patrick Mahomes, and they should be targeted at a high rate once again Sunday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not have players with comparable assets to Hill's speed and Kelce's brute strength across the middle, but they do have a full cast of wide receivers who can test Kansas City's secondary.
Chris Godwin is coming off a 100-yard performance against the Green Bay Packers, and Mike Evans has found the end zone 15 times in total.
At least one of Godwin or Evans should be added to fantasy lineups to accompany Hill, Kelce or a combination of the two to get the most out of high-salary players.
Tyreek Hill
It is hard to turn away from Hill because of his 269-yard output in the Chiefs' Week 12 win at Raymond James Stadium.
Kansas City's top wideout was targeted on 10 or more occasions in seven of the last nine games, and he had eight or more receptions in five of those games.
In two playoff contests, Hill totaled 17 catches on 21 targets for 282 yards, but he did not find the end zone against the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. In Super Bowl 54, Hill brought in nine of his 16 targets and picked up 105 receiving yards.
If he once again makes up for his lack of scoring plays with high totals in the other two key stat categories, Hill should be one of the top fantasy football producers Sunday.
He and Kelce could be a terrific combination in daily fantasy football lineups since they both recorded over 100 receiving yards in the last two games.
However, you may need to use a different set of players to land a high position in DFS contests since Hill and Kelce should be in high demand, and Hill should be the pick over Kelce.
Projection: 8 catches, 105 yards
Chris Godwin
If you prefer to build your lineup around Tampa Bay's offensive stars, Godwin should be the first player chosen.
Godwin received at least seven targets from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay's three playoff victories, and he is as much of a touchdown threat as Evans. He closed the regular season with a three-game scoring streak and found the end zone in the wild-card win over the Washington Football Team.
In Week 12, Godwin brought in eight of his nine targets for 97 yards against a Kansas City secondary that limited Evans to three catches on nine targets. Evans still found the end zone twice in that contest, but Godwin was more reliable and could prove more productive overall Sunday if the Chiefs focus on Evans once again.
Evans should still be considered for a spot in fantasy lineups, but Godwin should be the preferred choice if you have to select one of two.
Projection: seven catches, 95 yards, TD
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.