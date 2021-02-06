Super Bowl 55: Top Fantasy Players, Projections for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

0 of 2

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The first direction many fantasy football players will turn to for their Super Bowl 55 lineups is to the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce have been consistently high producers alongside Patrick Mahomes, and they should be targeted at a high rate once again Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not have players with comparable assets to Hill's speed and Kelce's brute strength across the middle, but they do have a full cast of wide receivers who can test Kansas City's secondary.

Chris Godwin is coming off a 100-yard performance against the Green Bay Packers, and Mike Evans has found the end zone 15 times in total.

At least one of Godwin or Evans should be added to fantasy lineups to accompany Hill, Kelce or a combination of the two to get the most out of high-salary players.