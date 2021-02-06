Super Bowl Odds 2021: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Spread, Over/Under Betting Guide

0 of 3

Brad Penner/Associated Press

NFL fans who enjoy storylines will be in for a treat this Sunday. When the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field, they'll bring with them one of the most intriguing quarterback matchups in recent memory.

Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl and looking for his seventh Lombardi Trophy—at 43 years old. Kansas City's young gunslinger—the 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes—will be playing in his second-consecutive Super Bowl. In only three years as a full-time starter, Mahomes has already won one Lombardi, one Super Bowl MVP and one regular-season MVP.

In many ways, this quarterback matchup is representative of the NFL's past and its future.

There's a lot more history involved in this game than at the quarterback position, though. Kansas City, which has been in the AFC title game three straight years, may be in the beginning stages of the league's next great dynasty. The Buccaneers are back in the big game for the first time since the 2002 season.

Tampa won Super Bowl XXXVII to claim the only Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Three will be plenty of star power on the field, too—from defensive playmakers like Shaquil Barrett and Chris Jones to pass-catching phenoms like Chris Godwin and Tyreek Hill. Super Bowl LV could be a shootout, a defensive battle or anything in between—though it landing on one extreme end of the spectrum or the other feels unlikely.

How do the oddsmakers in Las Vegas see it? We'll examine the latest lines and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, along with a close look at the game itself.