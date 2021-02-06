The Weeknd Super Bowl Halftime Show 2021 Odds and Betting Games

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

For some casual fans, Sunday's contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't be the highlight of Super Bowl LV. Non-football fans often tune in just for the halftime performance. With multiple Grammy-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd handling halftime duties, this year is unlikely to be any different.

The Weeknd—whose real name is Abel Tesfaye—has spent the past several months engaged in an extended performance-art routine. He's shifted in and out of an alternate character, at times appearing and performing with a bloodied face or bandages on his head. He also wore facial prosthetics in the music video for "Save Your Tears."

In an interview with Jem Aswad of Variety, The Weeknd explained some of the significance behind the performances.

"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," he said.

Given The Weeknd's dive into the realm of social commentary, it's hard to predict what fans will get from Sunday's performance. One thing we do know is that fans won't be getting a typical stage performance. Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, The Weeknd will not appear on the field.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Only in the stands and nothing in the field," one source said, per Ian Mohr of Page Six. "It's really phenomenal, different and historic."

While The Weeknd's performance may be unusual, one aspect will remain familiar to many fans. Prop bets will be an option. Here, we'll examine some of the top props available at Bovada.

Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Pros

Will The Weeknd Mention Donald Trump?



Yes +600

No -1200

Will The Weeknd Mention Canada?

Yes +375

No -600

Will a Football Be Used as a Prop?

Yes +375

No -600

Will The Weeknd Mention Joe Biden?

Yes +675

No -1500

Typically, bettors will find props involving potential guest artists—and for good reason. Surprises performers often pop up during the halftime show, as Bad Bunny did last year when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined the show.

These surprises can still emerge even when only one artist has been confirmed. However, in this year's case, it really seems like The Weeknd will go at it solo.

"There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there's no special guests, no," The Weeknd told NFL Network.

It seems that The Weeknd will indeed continue with the same performance-art storyline that he has woven into his album After Hours and its lead-up. Apparently, that means no surprise guests, which is why props involving artists like Drake and Kenny G are no longer listed by most oddsmakers.

Therefore, bettors will likely be limited to props involving what The Weeknd himself says and does during his performance. Given his penchant for the unpredictable, there's no telling what that might entail.