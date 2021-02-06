Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Still Eyeing 2021 Olympic Sprinting Qualifying Attempt

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill still hopes to have an opportunity to qualify for the Olympics as a track-and-field athlete.

Hill told TMZ Sports running in the Olympics is "still an option" and "it's always been my dream to do multiple sports at the highest level."

Hill originally told reporters about wanting to compete at the Tokyo Games during last year's Super Bowl media days:

“Hopefully after this season, if I'm healthy and my mind is still in the right place, I really want to try to qualify for some Olympic teams. Even go to Penn Relays [in April], give that a try. Get a few guys off the [football] team put a relay together and show these track guys, hey, football guys, hey, we used to do this back in high school, man. We still got it. I just want to have fun with it."

Hill is among the fastest players in the NFL and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds during his pro day at West Alabama in 2016.

Before turning his attention to football full-time, Hill also ran track and field at Coffee High School in Georgia and at Garden City Community College. He was named to the USA Today All-American track and field team during his senior year of high school.

Per Track & Field Results Reporting System, Hill won six different events in 2013 in the 100- and 200-meter dash. His fastest time in the 100 was 9.98 seconds with help from the wind.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That time would have been good enough to finish seventh in the 100-meter finals of the 2016 Olympics. Usain Bolt won gold with a final time of 9.81 seconds.