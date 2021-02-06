    Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Still Eyeing 2021 Olympic Sprinting Qualifying Attempt

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill runs the ball during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill still hopes to have an opportunity to qualify for the Olympics as a track-and-field athlete. 

    Hill told TMZ Sports running in the Olympics is "still an option" and "it's always been my dream to do multiple sports at the highest level."

    Hill originally told reporters about wanting to compete at the Tokyo Games during last year's Super Bowl media days:

    “Hopefully after this season, if I'm healthy and my mind is still in the right place, I really want to try to qualify for some Olympic teams. Even go to Penn Relays [in April], give that a try. Get a few guys off the [football] team put a relay together and show these track guys, hey, football guys, hey, we used to do this back in high school, man. We still got it. I just want to have fun with it."

    Hill is among the fastest players in the NFL and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds during his pro day at West Alabama in 2016. 

    Before turning his attention to football full-time, Hill also ran track and field at Coffee High School in Georgia and at Garden City Community College. He was named to the USA Today All-American track and field team during his senior year of high school. 

    Per Track & Field Results Reporting System, Hill won six different events in 2013 in the 100- and 200-meter dash. His fastest time in the 100 was 9.98 seconds with help from the wind. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That time would have been good enough to finish seventh in the 100-meter finals of the 2016 Olympics. Usain Bolt won gold with a final time of 9.81 seconds. 

    Related

      Best Super Bowl Winners Since 2000 🏆

      Ranking the top teams to win rings in this century ➡️

      Best Super Bowl Winners Since 2000 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Best Super Bowl Winners Since 2000 🏆

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Pro Football HOF 2021: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and Predictions

      Pro Football HOF 2021: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and Predictions
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pro Football HOF 2021: NFL Inductees, Class Finalists and Predictions

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Tyreek Hill Still Eyeing Tokyo Olympics Run, 'My Dream'

      Chiefs star still hopes to have an opportunity to qualify for the Olympics as a track-and-field athlete

      Tyreek Hill Still Eyeing Tokyo Olympics Run, 'My Dream'
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Tyreek Hill Still Eyeing Tokyo Olympics Run, 'My Dream'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs Asst. Coach in Crash

      Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid, will not coach in SB since he was involved in a multivehicle crash that injured two young children (KSHB)

      Chiefs Asst. Coach in Crash
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Chiefs Asst. Coach in Crash

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report