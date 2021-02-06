NASCAR at Daytona 2021: Top Sleepers to Watch in Great American Race

0 of 2

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The unpredictability of racing at Daytona International Speedway makes the Daytona 500 a terrific start to the NASCAR season.

Denny Hamlin won the past two editions of The Great American Race, but there were a few surprise winners in the last decade, including Austin Dillon and Trevor Bayne.

Dillon was one of 16 drivers to qualify for the 2020 NASCAR postseason, but is he still not viewed as one of the top contenders to win every race.

The No. 3 car driver's experience at Daytona should make him one of the top sleeper picks to capture the first race of the 2021 season.

Christopher Bell falls in a similar category as Dillon as a driver that is not expected to compete for the win every weekend, but his move to Joe Gibbs Racing may assist in higher finishes in 2021, starting with the Daytona 500 on February 14.