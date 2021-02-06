    Super Bowl Commercials 2021: Updated Ad Costs, Value and Leaks Info

    Jake RillFeatured Columnist IFebruary 6, 2021

    A man looks at the Lombardi Trophy at the NFL Experience Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The city is hosting Sunday's Super Bowl football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Want to buy a commercial spot during the Super Bowl? It's going to cost quite a bit. It can be profitable, though, considering around 100 million people typically watch one of the biggest sporting (and television) events of the year.

    For Super Bowl LV this year, a 30-second advertisement cost nearly $5.6 million, according to Rick Suter of USA Today. So companies that buy these spots always try to make their commercials memorable. They want to make sure that people are talking about their ad, drawing more attention to their business or product.

    Some companies that typically buy Super Bowl ads aren't doing so this year. Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Pepsi are among the products that won't be featured, as those companies have announced they're instead putting money toward COVID-19 relief.

    And there may not be many movie trailers this year. Some of those aired last year were for movies that still haven't been released because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, while there's a chance there will still be new trailers, none have been announced yet, and it wouldn't be surprising if it's a smaller number.

    Still, there are sure to be plenty of funny, memorable commercials aired during Super Bowl LV. And some of them have already been released ahead of Sunday's game.

    One notable commercial will feature married acting couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in an advertisement for Cheetos, which also includes reggae artist Shaggy. It has a spoof of Shaggy's hit, "It Wasn't Me," in which Kunis denies eating Kutcher's Cheetos:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Finance company Klarna will air a commercial featuring actress Maya Rudolph. In fact, it has four quarter-sized cowboy versions of Rudolph. Actor Will Ferrell is appearing in an advertisement for General Motors, while M&M's has a commercial featuring actor/writer/director Daniel Levy.

    Advertisements have also been released ahead of time for companies such as Jimmy John's, Bud Light, Scotts and Miracle-Gro, Robinhood, Squarespace (featuring Dolly Parton), Chipotle.

    There's even going to be an appearance by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprising their characters from Wayne's World in an advertisement for Uber Eats:

    Some companies have even brought in football legends for their commercial spots. Frito-Lay has an ad featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, Deion Sanders, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Marshawn Lynch. That's a ton of talent in one advertisement.

    While these companies have all released their commercials ahead of time, there could still be some surprise advertisements in store for Sunday. 

    Related

      Top Super Bowl Winners Since 2000

      Ranking the best teams to win rings in this century 🏆

      Top Super Bowl Winners Since 2000
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Top Super Bowl Winners Since 2000

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Kilgore Cleared for Super Bowl

      Chiefs center is cleared for tomorrow after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list due to close contact with barber

      Kilgore Cleared for Super Bowl
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kilgore Cleared for Super Bowl

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Super Bowl Picks ✅

      One. Game. Left. The @BR_Gridiron staff make their predictions and pick a winner Sunday ➡️

      B/R's Super Bowl Picks ✅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R's Super Bowl Picks ✅

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Andy Reid Reportedly Traveling to SBLV After Son Britt's Car Crash

      Andy Reid Reportedly Traveling to SBLV After Son Britt's Car Crash
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Andy Reid Reportedly Traveling to SBLV After Son Britt's Car Crash

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report