Super Bowl Commercials 2021: Updated Ad Costs, Value and Leaks Info

Want to buy a commercial spot during the Super Bowl? It's going to cost quite a bit. It can be profitable, though, considering around 100 million people typically watch one of the biggest sporting (and television) events of the year.

For Super Bowl LV this year, a 30-second advertisement cost nearly $5.6 million, according to Rick Suter of USA Today. So companies that buy these spots always try to make their commercials memorable. They want to make sure that people are talking about their ad, drawing more attention to their business or product.

Some companies that typically buy Super Bowl ads aren't doing so this year. Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Pepsi are among the products that won't be featured, as those companies have announced they're instead putting money toward COVID-19 relief.

And there may not be many movie trailers this year. Some of those aired last year were for movies that still haven't been released because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, while there's a chance there will still be new trailers, none have been announced yet, and it wouldn't be surprising if it's a smaller number.

Still, there are sure to be plenty of funny, memorable commercials aired during Super Bowl LV. And some of them have already been released ahead of Sunday's game.

One notable commercial will feature married acting couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in an advertisement for Cheetos, which also includes reggae artist Shaggy. It has a spoof of Shaggy's hit, "It Wasn't Me," in which Kunis denies eating Kutcher's Cheetos:

Finance company Klarna will air a commercial featuring actress Maya Rudolph. In fact, it has four quarter-sized cowboy versions of Rudolph. Actor Will Ferrell is appearing in an advertisement for General Motors, while M&M's has a commercial featuring actor/writer/director Daniel Levy.

Advertisements have also been released ahead of time for companies such as Jimmy John's, Bud Light, Scotts and Miracle-Gro, Robinhood, Squarespace (featuring Dolly Parton), Chipotle.

There's even going to be an appearance by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprising their characters from Wayne's World in an advertisement for Uber Eats:

Some companies have even brought in football legends for their commercial spots. Frito-Lay has an ad featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, Deion Sanders, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Marshawn Lynch. That's a ton of talent in one advertisement.

While these companies have all released their commercials ahead of time, there could still be some surprise advertisements in store for Sunday.