Australian Open 2021: Complete Predictions for Men's and Women's Draw

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Djokovic is the two-time defending champion and has made the final in six of the last nine Grand Slams.

The men's No. 1 seed could face some tricky matchups on his way to the final eight, as Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic and Taylor Fritz are the seeded players in his part of the draw.

If he passes those tests, Djokovic could have a tough road to the championship match with U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev in his half of the bracket.

Thiem lost a five-set thriller to Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open final, and he became the first player of his generation to break through and win a Grand Slam in New York last year.

Since Thiem took the next step in 2020, he should be viewed as the bigger threat to Djokovic, and the two could be involved in a potentially epic semifinal showdown.

Nadal has an easier path to the final since Thiem does not reside in his half of the bracket. Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the Spaniard's top challengers.

Rublev is the lowest seed out of that trio, but he could pose the most danger to the No. 2 seed. The Russian advanced to the quarterfinals at the French Open and U.S. Open and qualified for the fourth round last January in Australia.

Even if Nadal makes a run to the final, his championship quest could be thwarted by Djokovic, who is one of two men to win the Australian Open since 2015. The Serb has four titles in that span, and Roger Federer owns two.

Until Djokovic is beaten in Melbourne, it is hard to see anyone else coming away with the title. Nadal and Thiem should be the top threats to the No. 1 seed, but one of the other single-digit seeds could pull off a few big wins to become a new Grand Slam challenger, like Thiem did in 2020.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic over Rafael Nadal