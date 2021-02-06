Super Bowl National Anthem 2021: Odds for Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan Duet

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

We're a little more than a day away from Super Bowl LV. Kickoff for the Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Just before then, fans will be treated to an unusual rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner".

This year, the national anthem will be a duet between country performer Eric Church and singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan. Duets for the Super Bowl national anthem are rare, and one hasn't occurred since 2006, when Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin performed it together.

While duets for the anthem are uncommon, the ability to bet on them is not. Fans can wager on just about anything Super Bowl-related, and the anthem is no different. In fact, the over/under for the length of the anthem is one of the most popular prop bets that don't involve the game itself.

This year, however, what appears to be a leaked video of an anthem rehearsal may have spoiled that particular prop. As Patrick Everson of Covers.com reported, the over/under is off the board for most sportsbooks now:

Of course, this doesn't mean fans still cannot make a wager or two, as other props are available. Here we'll examine some of the anthem props and odds available at Bovada.

National Anthem Props 2021

Who Will be Shown 1st?



Chiefs player or staff -120 (wager $120 to win $100)

Buccaneers player or staff -120

Who Will be Shown 1st?

Travis Kelce -160

Rob Gronkowski +120 (wager $100 to win $120)

Who Will be Shown 1st?

Andy Reid -165

Bruce Arians +125

Will Jazmine Sullivan Forget or Omit a Word from the National Anthem?

Yes +750

No -1900

Will Eric Church Forget or Omit a Word from the National Anthem?



Yes +750

No -2000

Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than the National Anthem?

Yes -290

No +190

Many of these props are difficult to predict and may be viewed similarly to props involving the coin toss. It will be interesting, though, to see how books view the props involving an artist forgetting or omitting a word.

According to Church, he will be playing guitar during the duet. This could mean that there will be points when he plays and allows Sullivan's vocals to shine.

"It's a 10 degree of difficulty off the high dive," Church told Matthew Leimkuehler of The Tennessean. "It's tough. But I'm excited to go do it."

There seems to be a fairly solid chance that Church omits words from the anthem but only as a planned piece of the performance.

Another prop that feels plausible is the one involving a scoring drive taking less than the anthem. Given the explosive nature of the Chiefs offense—with Patrick Mahomes throwing to the likes of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman—it's not hard to envision a Kansas City drive taking only a few plays.

And Tom Brady and the Buccaneers cannot be discounted for quick scoring drives, either. In fact, either team could produce a quick one if they get the ball just before halftime and have an opportunity to race down and kick a field goal.

If the over/under remains off the board, the drive-related prop may be the most predictable prop available for the anthem this year. Regardless of how or whether fans decide to wager, the unique duet between Church and Sullivan promises to be memorable.