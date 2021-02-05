    Braves' Updated Payroll, Lineup After Marcell Ozuna's $65M Contract

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 6, 2021
    Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Braves are bringing back slugging outfielder Marcell Ozuna on a four-year, $65 million deal that includes the potential for a fifth season.

    In a year when the National League East has seen the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies take aggressive steps to try to knock off the division champion Braves, Atlanta looks to march back to the postseason by keeping a major piece of its lineup intact. 

    Ozuna slashed .338/.431/.636 with a league-high 18 home runs and 56 RBI in 60 games last year, earning a Silver Slugger as well as more than a few MVP votes.

    Here's how the Braves stack up with the 30-year-old staying put. 

    Atlanta Braves Depth Chart

    SP: Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Mike Soroka, Ian Anderson, Drew Smyly

    RP: Chris Martin, A.J. Minter, Grant Dayton, Kevin Jospeh, Jacob Webb, Will Smith

    C: Travis d'Arnaud

    1B: Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley

    2B: Ozzie Albies, Johan Camargo, Ehire Adrianza

    3B: Austin Riley, Johan Camargo, Ehire Adrianza

    SS: Dansby Swanson, Johan Camargo

    LF: Marcell Ozuna, Ender Inciarte, Johan Camargo, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. 

    CF: Cristian Pache, Ronald Acuna Jr., Abraham Almonte

    RF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Cristian Pache, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna

    Braves 2021 Payroll: $128.8 million

    Outlook

    The Ozuna signing makes plenty of sense on a number of levels for both sides that goes well beyond their comfort with each other. 

    While the Braves likely won't see the designated hitter return to the NL this year, the success of the rule change last season may make a universal DH an inevitability in the near future—especially with MLB's collective bargaining agreement set to expire after 2021.

    Ozuna excelled as a DH in 2020 and could step back into that role if and when it happens. 

    In the meantime, Ozuna gets the multiyear deal he was seeking and could remain under contract through his age-35 season.

    There's no question Ozuna's skills at the plate are a hot commodity in baseball. How well he holds up in the field will be key to how playable he is long-term as a starter. For now, both sides have plenty to be thrilled about with this reunion. 

    Report payroll details via Spotrac.com 

