Braves' Updated Payroll, Lineup After Marcell Ozuna's $65M Contract

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves are bringing back slugging outfielder Marcell Ozuna on a four-year, $65 million deal that includes the potential for a fifth season.

In a year when the National League East has seen the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies take aggressive steps to try to knock off the division champion Braves, Atlanta looks to march back to the postseason by keeping a major piece of its lineup intact.

Ozuna slashed .338/.431/.636 with a league-high 18 home runs and 56 RBI in 60 games last year, earning a Silver Slugger as well as more than a few MVP votes.

Here's how the Braves stack up with the 30-year-old staying put.

Atlanta Braves Depth Chart

SP: Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Mike Soroka, Ian Anderson, Drew Smyly

Video Play Button Videos you might like

RP: Chris Martin, A.J. Minter, Grant Dayton, Kevin Jospeh, Jacob Webb, Will Smith

C: Travis d'Arnaud

1B: Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley

2B: Ozzie Albies, Johan Camargo, Ehire Adrianza

3B: Austin Riley, Johan Camargo, Ehire Adrianza

SS: Dansby Swanson, Johan Camargo

LF: Marcell Ozuna, Ender Inciarte, Johan Camargo, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr.

CF: Cristian Pache, Ronald Acuna Jr., Abraham Almonte

RF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Cristian Pache, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna

Braves 2021 Payroll: $128.8 million

Outlook

The Ozuna signing makes plenty of sense on a number of levels for both sides that goes well beyond their comfort with each other.

While the Braves likely won't see the designated hitter return to the NL this year, the success of the rule change last season may make a universal DH an inevitability in the near future—especially with MLB's collective bargaining agreement set to expire after 2021.

Ozuna excelled as a DH in 2020 and could step back into that role if and when it happens.

In the meantime, Ozuna gets the multiyear deal he was seeking and could remain under contract through his age-35 season.

There's no question Ozuna's skills at the plate are a hot commodity in baseball. How well he holds up in the field will be key to how playable he is long-term as a starter. For now, both sides have plenty to be thrilled about with this reunion.

Report payroll details via Spotrac.com