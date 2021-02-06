Paige VanZant Falls to Britain Hart via Decision in BKFC Debut at Knucklemania

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Britain Hart ruined the bare-knuckle boxing debut of Paige VanZant with a unanimous-decision win over the former UFC fighter at BKFC Knucklemania from the RP Funding Center in Parkland, Florida.

VanZant's transition to boxing from the world of MMA hit a significant roadblock as Hart's comfort in the ring appeared to be the difference with Hart taking the fight on each scorecard 49-46.

VanZant went to work in the clinch early, landing some hard uppercuts while staying on the outside when the hold was broken. Hart was quick to show she wasn't just a sacrificial lamb to BKFC's newest addition to the roster. She came forward with straight punches and was the aggressor more often than not.

The second round saw VanZant continue to look to create distance or clinch up but it was Hart who appeared to have more control of the fight and was the busier fighter.

As the fight wore on VanZant's passiveness proved to be a bigger issue. Hart was consistently landing more punches while the bare-knuckle debutant appeared uncomfortable in her new endeavor.

The fifth and final round the former UFC fighter opened things up and started making some headway but it was too little, too late as she was already behind on the cards and kicked off her boxing career with a loss.

The punch stats actually showed a much closer fight than it appeared to be. However, the eye test confirmed the ruling the judges settled on.

Hart is as close to a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship veteran as one can really be. The organization put on its first card in 2018, and she now pushes her record to 2-2 in bare-knuckle boxing.

VanZant was making her debut in the main event after an 8-5 run in MMA. PVZ made her name in the UFC making her debut at 20 years old and starting 4-1 in her first five fights before dropping three out of her last four.

Frustration with fighter pay in the UFC drove her to free agency when her contract expired. From there, BKFC became a bit of a surprise contender to secure her services. Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported her contract with the organization is worth more than $1 million with incentives.

That's a massive commitment to a fighter who had yet to compete in a traditional boxing match, let alone one with bare-knuckle rules.

BKFC has recruited many former UFC fighters into its ranks. The card also featured former UFC'ers Johnny Bedford and Chris Leben, but VanZant is the most recognizable name to make the transition.

Even after the loss, this isn't likely to be the last time we see 12 Gauge in the circular ring of BKFC. Helwani also reported her contract is for four fights, and she has made it clear she's happy to have found a new home.

“I’m here for a reason,” VanZant told the media, per Mike Bohn of MMAjunkie. “I was in the UFC for six years getting paid $40,000 (to show) and $40,000 (to win), and now I’m getting 10 times that doing what I love. So obviously, I’m not going anywhere. I’m very happy fighting here and I’m excited to fight.”

After spending a good chunk of money to bring her in, the brass at BKFC will have to hope she'll turn things around next time out.