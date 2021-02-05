    Andy Reid's Son Britt, Chiefs OLB Coach, Involved in Multi-Vehicle Car Crash

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 5, 2021
    Alerted 34m ago in the B/R App

    Crucial Catch logos were painted in the end zones for an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement confirming linebackers/outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Kansas City on Thursday:

    Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He joined the Chiefs in 2013, working as a defensive quality control coach, assistant defensive line coach and defensive line coach before assuming his current position prior to the 2019 season.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

