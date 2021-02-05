Andy Reid's Son Britt, Chiefs OLB Coach, Involved in Multi-Vehicle Car Crash

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement confirming linebackers/outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Kansas City on Thursday:

Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He joined the Chiefs in 2013, working as a defensive quality control coach, assistant defensive line coach and defensive line coach before assuming his current position prior to the 2019 season.

