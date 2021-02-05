    Grady Jarrett, NFL Sending Taeden Johnson to Super Bowl After Family Tragedy

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 5, 2021

    Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) enters the field before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons star Grady Jarrett is partnering with his franchise and the NFL to send a 12-year-old fan to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida, this weekend.

    The defensive end surprised Taeden Johnson of Athens, Georgia, with two tickets to what will be his first NFL game after the Falcons fan lost three family members in a mobile home fire Jan. 27, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

    Johnson was able to escape to a neighbor's home and call 911 before he ran back to help his mother, grandmother and younger sister, who died in the fire.

    Now, Jarrett is leading the effort to help bring Johnson to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs battle for the Lombardi Trophy. Per DiRocco, the Falcons are stepping in to provide transportation and lodging accommodations for the weekend as well. 

